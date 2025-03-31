State Champs Crowned: IHSAA Hoops Titles Claimed in Indy

Championship dreams came true at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as four schools etched their names in IHSAA boys basketball history:

Class 1A : Orleans topped Clinton Prairie 64-55 to claim the school’s first-ever state championship. Bulldogs senior Bryce Jones received the Ray Craft Mental Attitude Award.

Class 2A : Manchester knocked off University 59-54, capturing the Squires’ first boys basketball crown. Kaleb Kline earned the Trester Award.

Class 3A : South Bend Saint Joseph avenged last season’s runner-up finish with a 56-52 win over Crispus Attucks. Brashaun Woods was named Trester Award recipient.

Class 4A: In a stunner, Jeffersonville dethroned unbeaten Fishers 67-66 in a title game for the ages. Shawn Boyd earned the Trester Mental Attitude Award, and the Red Devils brought home their first state title since 1993.

From Bulldogs to Red Devils, the hardwood saw history unfold on Saturday.