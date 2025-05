Columbus East baseball closed its regular season with a tough 8-2 road loss to Bedford North Lawrence on Monday. The Olympians briefly led 2-1 in the second before a six-run third inning by the Stars derailed East’s momentum.

JD Rotert was a bright spot for East, going 2-for-4 with a double to account for half of the team’s hits. The Olympians, who finish the regular season at 8-19, now look to regroup for the start of sectional play.