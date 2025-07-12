Sprint Car Stars Ready to Rip at IMS Dirt Track

Get ready for the dust to fly at the Brickyard! Tickets are on sale now for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship race at the Dirt Track inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, July 24.

This $10,000-to-win showdown opens the 38th annual Indiana Sprint Week and promises high-octane action from an invitational field of the nation’s top sprint car pilots. Fans can relive history as the roar returns to the quarter-mile oval, where C.J. Leary won the inaugural exhibition last fall.

Reserved seats start at $45, and parking, camping, and pit passes are also available. Don’t miss your chance to see some of the fastest dirt-track daredevils in the Hoosier State as they sling it sideways under the IMS lights.