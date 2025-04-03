Spring is in Full Swing: Local High School Sports Preview

We’re rounding third and heading for home in a jam-packed Thursday of high school sports across south-central Indiana.

On the baseball diamond, it’s game day for Columbus East as they welcome Decatur Central, and also for Edinburgh, traveling to Brown County for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch. Trinity Lutheran hits the road for a clash with Lanesville at 5:30, while Jennings County hosts West De Pere, a squad from the cheese state of Wisconsin, in a 6:00 p.m. inter-state showdown. Can the Hoosiers outduel the Badgers? We’ll find out under the lights.

In softball action, the Hauser Jets look to stay locked in as they visit North Decatur at 5:30, while Jennings County welcomes Brownstown Central in what promises to be a pitch-for-pitch battle. Over in Columbus, the East Olympians host Bloomington North at 6:00, and the Columbus North Bulldogs square off with East Central—two regional titans meeting for early-season bragging rights.

Track and field fans should head to South Decatur, where a three-team meet featuring Morristown and Indy Genesis gets underway at 5:00. Expect a footrace frenzy, long jumps that defy gravity, and some serious shot put showdowns.

Girls Tennis sees Brown County traveling to Bedford North Lawrence at 5:30. The Lady Eagles will look to serve up a road win and rally into early-season form.

And finally, it’s a volleyball double-header tonight! At 7:15, the Columbus East Olympians spike into action against Perry Meridian, while Columbus North looks to block out New Albany on their home floor.