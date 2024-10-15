Spiking into Sectionals: Bull Dogs and Olympians Set for Postseason Showdown

Local volleyball teams are set to serve up some excitement in sectional action this week. The Columbus North Bull Dogs (16-16) are preparing to face off against the Franklin Community Grizzly Cubs (24-3) in a Class 4A East Central sectional matchup. North has shown plenty of grit throughout the season, and they’re ready to dig deep and spike their way to victory. With powerful performances on the horizon, they’re hoping to pull off an upset and extend their postseason.

Meanwhile, the Columbus East Olympians (4-27) will hit the court on Saturday against East Central in what promises to be a heated contest. Despite the underdog label, East is determined to show up strong and leave everything on the court. It’s do-or-die time in the tournament, and both teams are ready to smash their way to success.

In Class A action, Hauser has a bye and will play at 11 a.m. on Saturday against the winner of Trinity Lutheran and Oldenburg Academy. The Jets have been flying high all season and are poised for another deep postseason run. With sectional volleyball in full swing, local teams are ready to show their best moves on the court.