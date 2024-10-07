Spike it to the Top: Volleyball Sectional Pairings Revealed

As the volleyball postseason looms, teams are gearing up for some serious net action! In the Class 4A East Central Sectional, Columbus North will face a familiar foe, taking on Franklin in the opening round—a rematch of last year’s sectional final. Meanwhile, Columbus East drew a bye and will take on East Central in the semifinals. Over in Class A, top-ranked Trinity Lutheran will clash with Oldenburg Academy in the first round, with Hauser earning a bye and waiting for the victor. Let the volley battle begin as the journey to state heats up!