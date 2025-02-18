South Decatur Stuns Oldenburg for Historic Regional Title

The South Decatur girls basketball team made history, pulling off a stunning 40-39 upset over Oldenburg Academy to claim the first regional championship in school history. The Cougars, who had previously lost to Oldenburg by 18 points in December, flipped the script with a gritty defensive performance and clutch play down the stretch.

Makayla Somers led the way with 15 points, while Paige McQueen and Taylor Somers contributed key plays on both ends of the floor. With their confidence peaking at the right time, South Decatur now advances to the semi-state round.