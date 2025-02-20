South Decatur Stumbles in Second Half Against Oldenburg

The South Decatur Cougars were locked in a tight battle with Oldenburg Academy, trailing by just two at halftime. But the Twisters lived up to their name in the second half, storming away for a 63-52 victory.

Lucas Ballard put up a strong showing, leading the Cougars with 18 points, while Drake Scaggs added 14, and Karson Templeton chipped in nine. South Decatur will need to regroup quickly, as the postseason looms and every possession starts to matter just a little bit more.