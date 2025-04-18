Softball Slugfest: Campbell Doubles Down in Hauser’s 13-4 Victory

The Hauser Lady Jets softball team blasted off Thursday behind a triple-double performance from Haylin Campbell, who drove in four runs on three doubles to power Hauser past North Decatur, 13-4.

Campbell wasn’t alone in the barrage—Isabelle Brunner, Lexie Hamilton, Kaitlyn Robinson, and Cheyenne Moody all got in on the hit parade. Robinson and Moody joined Campbell with three hits each, as Hauser racked up 15 total hits to the Chargers’ 13.

Hartwell pitched all seven innings for the win, working around 12 hits and allowing just three earned runs.

The Jets jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second and exploded for five more in the fifth to put the game away. Next up, Hauser faces Connersville on Wednesday, looking to keep their offense dialed in.