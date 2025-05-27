Softball Showdown: Bull Dogs and Olympians Set for Rivalry Rematch

A crosstown showdown looms in sectional play as Columbus North and Columbus East prepare for a high-stakes rematch on Wednesday night.

The Bull Dogs enter with a 13-11 record but are looking to rebound after a narrow 9-8 loss to Silver Creek snapped their five-game win streak. Key contributors in that game included Miley McClellan, who went 3-for-4 with a triple, and Lily Retz, who added two RBIs.

Columbus East, meanwhile, is heating up at the right time with back-to-back wins, including a thrilling 7-6 edge over Southport. The Olympians enter the clash with a 9-15 mark and revenge on their minds, having fallen to North 12-4 earlier in the season.