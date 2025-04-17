Sixteen Columbus North Student-Athletes Commit to Compete at the Next Level

In a celebration of hard work, dedication, and athletic excellence, sixteen Columbus North High School student-athletes signed their commitments to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level during a signing ceremony held on Wednesday, April 16 in the CNHS cafeteria. The event, hosted by Athletic Director Brian Lewis, included heartfelt presentations by coaches, heartfelt cheers from family and friends, and a proud display of Bull Dog pride.

These student-athletes represent eight different CNHS athletic programs and will compete at NCAA Division I, NCAA Division III, NAIA, and NJCAA institutions across the country. Their commitments reflect the strength and diversity of the Bull Dogs’ athletic program and a shared pursuit of excellence in the classroom and in competition.

Cross Country and Track & Field

Neal White will join Purdue University, a Division I program, to compete in both cross country and track and field. White is a three-time All-Conference Indiana selection in cross country, a two-time sectional champion, and earned All-State honors. He holds top-10 program marks in both the 5K and 3200m and plans to major in computer science and pursue cybersecurity.

Softball

Lily Retz will stay local, committing to IU Columbus. Retz appeared in 21 varsity games during the 2023-24 season and has come out swinging in her senior campaign, batting .500 with two home runs. She also leads the team in fielding percentage and plans to study criminal justice with aspirations of becoming a correctional officer and possibly a lawyer.

Destinee Allman, also committing to IU Columbus, hit .324 as a junior and has shown consistency in the outfield during her senior season. She plans to major in biology and pursue a career as an anesthesiologist.

Bowling

Landon Million is taking his talents to Marian University. A dominant force on the lanes, Million is a three-time sectional champion, a regional champ, and a semi-state runner-up. He was fourth in the All-State tournament and earned four All-State Honorable Mentions. He plans to study chemical engineering.

Cheerleading

Mia Nickels is heading to Franklin College, where she will cheer at the Division III level. A two-time “Most Spirited” award winner and member of a nationally ranked Game Day squad, Mia plans to major in accounting and finance.

Lindsey Thompson will cheer at the University of Southern Indiana; a Division I program. A two-time UCA All-American and staff nominee, Lindsey was a key contributor to two top-ten national finishes and will pursue nursing with an interest in pediatric or neonatal intensive care.

Cami Kleffman, another standout from CNHS’s top-ranked cheer squad, will join Thompson at USI. Kleffman was a UCA All-American, team captain, and recipient of both the Bull Dog and Ariel Awards. She plans to study biology and become a veterinarian.

Baseball

Joey Fry is bound for Parkland College in Illinois. The right-handed pitcher owns a 5-2 career record, 3.4 ERA, and 47 strikeouts over 16 varsity appearances. Fry helped lead North to the 2023 sectional title and will pursue a degree in finance.

Lane Schrader will play at Vincennes University. A three-year varsity player, Schrader boasts a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and was named JV Offensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Pitcher. He plans to pursue a career in firefighting.

Jayce Emmitt heads to Bluffton University in Ohio. A four-year varsity player, Emmitt was named All-Conference Honorable Mention and earned multiple team awards. He also lettered in football and will major in sports management.

Wrestling

Evan Saevre is committed to Lakeland University in Wisconsin. A four-year varsity letterwinner, team captain, and Bull Dog Award recipient, Saevre also shined on the football field, setting program records for sacks and tackles for loss. He will major in psychology.

Justice Thornton will wrestle for the University of the Cumberlands. A dominant force on the mat, Thornton was a three-time sectional and regional champion, three-time state qualifier, and two-time state placer with a 142-17 career record. He will study finance.

Football

Garrett Long will play Division I football at Kent State University. Long helped lead the Bull Dogs to the 2024 Conference Indiana championship and was an IFCA 6A Senior All-State selection. He plans to study business.

Elijah Smith has signed with Mount St. Joseph University. The All-Area Honorable Mention wide receiver caught four touchdowns in his varsity career and plans to pursue a degree in business.

Gino Prescott is taking his talents to Indiana Wesleyan University. The Offensive MVP in both his junior and senior seasons, Prescott was a Region 10 All-Star and co-Player of the Year. He will study exercise science.

Jackson Haston will play for Franklin College. A standout in the defensive backfield and on special teams, Haston was a three-year letterwinner and earned Academic All-State honors. He plans to major in digital marketing.

This April ceremony brings the total number of collegiate-bound athletes in the CNHS Class of 2025 to 26. While this was the final school-wide signing event, additional athletes may still hold private signing ceremonies as the academic year continues. Congratulations to all the Bull Dogs taking their talents to the next level!