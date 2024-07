In a ceremony at the 64th National Sports Media Association Awards in Greensboro, N.C., Sam Simmermaker was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Executive Director of the N-S-M-A Dave Goren.

Simmermaker, a 2-time winner of the Indiana Sportscaster of the Year Award in 1976 and 1997, received a long standing ovation. Surprised by the award, he gave some brief comments and ended with “a million thanks from Sam & Fran”.