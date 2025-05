Columbus East boys volleyball battled to the final point but dropped a heartbreaker at Silver Creek, falling 15-13 in the fifth set.

Alex Duncan delivered a well-rounded effort with eight kills, 24 assists, and five aces. Ian Scholl recorded 18 digs, and the Olympians got key contributions from Tyler Ernst, Justin Lopez, and Wenzler at the net.

East now sits at 9-13 on the season.