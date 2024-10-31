Siakam’s Clutch Three Lifts Pacers Over Celtics in Overtime Thriller

The Indiana Pacers brought the heat to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday night, pulling off an exhilarating 135-132 overtime victory against the previously unbeaten Boston Celtics. The game’s hero, Pascal Siakam, drilled a game-winning three-pointer with just 6.1 seconds left, sealing a much-needed victory and snapping the Pacers’ three-game skid.

Siakam was unstoppable, racking up 29 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, while showcasing his range with six made three-pointers—a career-high-tying performance from deep. But it wasn’t just Siakam lighting it up. Bennedict Mathurin put on a second-half show, scoring 21 of his 30 points after the break, keeping the Pacers in control during key stretches. Tyrese Haliburton kept the offense flowing, adding 17 points and dishing out 12 assists.

The Pacers’ high-flying offense was firing on all cylinders, with Indiana setting a season-high mark in both three-pointers made (15) and rebounds (57). They showcased grit and composure, fending off a Boston comeback attempt and outlasting the Celtics in a nail-biting overtime period. Indiana’s scoring versatility kept Boston guessing, as the team continually found ways to score, whether it was from Siakam’s sharpshooting, Mathurin’s relentless drive to the hoop, or Haliburton’s pinpoint playmaking.

With the victory, the Pacers reminded fans they can go toe-to-toe with the league’s best. Now, they’ll take this renewed momentum on the road, facing the New Orleans Pelicans next as they look to build on this thrilling triumph and climb the Eastern Conference standings.