Siakam Shines as Pacers Push Knicks to the Brink

Pascal Siakam put on a show under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden Friday night, delivering a playoff career-high 39 points as the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 114-109 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

With the win, Indiana takes a commanding 2-0 lead in the series as the scene shifts back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Sunday’s pivotal Game 3.

Siakam was unstoppable in the fourth quarter, burying shots from every angle and keeping the Knicks at bay as they tried to mount a late push. Myles Turner added 16 points, while Tyrese Haliburton nearly tallied a triple-double with 14 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds.

New York’s Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 36 points and 11 assists, but the Knicks couldn’t recover after falling behind by nine in the final period. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges chipped in with 20 points each, but Indiana’s balanced attack and late-game poise proved to be the difference.

The Pacers have now won six straight road games in the postseason and appear to be peaking at exactly the right time. Game 3 tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, and fans in Indiana are already bracing for a potentially historic homecoming.