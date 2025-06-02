Short-Handed Fever Fall to Sun, Drop Third Straight

Sun 85, Fever 83 – Friday, May 30

Despite a spirited comeback and some big late-game shots, the Indiana Fever fell 85-83 to the Connecticut Sun Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse—marking their third straight loss.

Missing Caitlin Clark again due to a quad injury, Indiana trailed by as much as 15 in the fourth before storming back with a 19-2 run. Lexie Hull’s late triple pulled the Fever within one, but the Sun hit clutch free throws and Kelsey Mitchell’s final shot came up short at the buzzer.

Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 17 points, and both Mitchell and DeWanna Bonner scored 13. The Fever (2-4) will try to snap their skid Tuesday night when they host the Washington Mystics at 7 p.m.