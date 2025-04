The Columbus East boys golf team fell to Shelbyville 164-185 on Monday at Blue Bear Golf Course. Carter Greene led the Olympians with a 41, followed by Mason Reeves with a 45 and Ethan Bumbalough at 46. Luke Rice shot a 50 and Braxton Burton posted a 55.

East will now look ahead to its next match, hoping to improve course management and approach play as they gain experience early in the season.