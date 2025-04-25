Seymour Rallies to Beat East in Softball Opener

Columbus East softball opened their Hoosier Hills Conference play with a challenging 6-1 defeat against Seymour on Thursday. The Olympians jumped ahead early with a promising first-inning run but were unable to sustain their initial momentum. Seymour responded decisively in the third and fourth innings, stringing together timely hits to build a commanding lead.

East’s offense, though showing glimpses of potential, ultimately fell short against Seymour’s balanced attack. Despite recording five hits, the Olympians struggled to string hits together at key moments. They will regroup and look for redemption in their next conference matchup, focused on translating solid at-bats into timely runs.