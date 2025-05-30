Senior Sendoff: Bull Dogs Fall to Providence on Senior Night

Providence 317, Columbus North 325 – Boys Golf Dual at Harrison Lake

Columbus North’s boys golf team celebrated their senior class Thursday evening at Harrison Lake Country Club, honoring a group that’s helped steer the program with poise and consistency. But it was the visiting Providence Pioneers who claimed the narrow 317-325 win on the course.

Joseph Perkins paced North with a 78, followed by Austin Perry with a 79 and Ryder Allman with an 82. Tyler Dillingham and Reid Perry both shot 86, while Elijah Clark, Carter Battin, Owen Sullivan, and Parker Brown rounded out the lineup.

The match marked the final home appearance for seniors Luke Friend, Brady Schneider, Joseph Perkins, Parker Brown, and Carter Battin.