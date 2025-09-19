Senior night turns into scoring parade for East

BOYS SOCCER — Columbus East 9, Jennings County 0

On a night built to celebrate the Class of ’25, the Olympians shared the wealth and then some. Nine different scorers hit the stat sheet against Jennings County, and East controlled possession so thoroughly the ball might as well have worn orange and brown.

Farid Garcia Renteria fired the first spark in the 19th minute. The first-half flood kept coming: Josh VanValkenburg, Ethan Glick, Emilio Quintero Aguirre, and Jonathan Sylva stacked five before the break. After halftime, Ryan Turner pounced early, Eduardo Aranda Michel and Amelizon Adeus added insurance, and senior Eli Ostrom slammed the door in the 66th to trigger an early finish.

At 7-4-1 overall and 4-0 in the HHC, East stays firmly in the title chase with league tilts against Floyd Central and New Albany looming. On senior night, the program’s backbone showed out—and the Olympians looked every bit like contenders.