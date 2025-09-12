Senior Night stampede: Bull Dogs hang 10 on Southport

No. 20 (co) Columbus North 10, Southport 1 — Girls Soccer

Emotion met execution on Senior Night as North (7-1-1, 1-0 CI) poured in six first-half goals and four more after the break. Early fireworks: Rachel Fulp opened the ledger, Evelin Lopez headed home at the back post, Lydia Kushman notched her first of the season, and Avery Baker dropped a dipping rocket from range. Lily Ryan then posted a quick-fire brace. The second half turned into a heart-warmer: defender Brooklyn Pendleton moved up top and scored her first two career goals (49′, 58′), Emerson Chambers slotted in at 52′, and goalkeeper Gabby Revell traded gloves for glory with her first varsity goal at 60′ to invoke the early finish. Seven seniors honored, one statement win banked.