Sectional Showdown on the Greens: Bull Dogs Advance, Olympians and Jets Shine, Panthers Battle

The pressure was high and the fairways were fast at Greensburg Country Club on Monday as local boys’ golf programs teed it up in the IHSAA Sectional. With regional berths on the line, Columbus North, Columbus East, Jennings County, and Hauser all brought the heat to one of southern Indiana’s most competitive postseason settings.

The Columbus North Bull Dogs barked their way into the next round, finishing second overall with a team score of 302 — just one shot behind sectional champion Batesville. Brady Schneider led the charge with a medalist-worthy round of 1-under-par 69, showcasing clutch putting and pinpoint approach shots. Austin Perry wasn’t far behind, turning in a 71 to keep North in the hunt. Joseph Perkins (80), Ryder Allman (82), and Tyler Dillingham (83) all stayed steady to lock in a trip to Thursday’s Providence Regional at Champions Pointe in Henryville.

The Columbus East Olympians came just a few strokes short of qualifying as a team, finishing fourth with a solid 322. But senior Mason Reeves will continue his postseason journey after carding an individual-qualifying round of 72. The veteran leader fired four birdies and delivered a clean back nine to punch his regional ticket. East also saw strong rounds from Carter Greene (81), Ethan Bumbalough (84), Braxton Burton (85), and Luke Rice (88), rounding out a well-balanced showing for the O’s on the course.

The Jennings County Panthers clawed their way to a sixth-place finish with a 334 and narrowly missed sending an individual to regionals. Carson McDonald led the way with a 78, just one shot off the cut line. He was followed closely by Owen Lawalin (81), Isaac Daulton (87), Blake Ochs (88), and Mason Rayburn (90). The Panthers showcased a scrappy team effort and gained valuable experience heading into the offseason with promise for the future.

The Hauser Jets took to the skies and finished ninth overall with a 376, highlighted by a strong individual performance from junior Hunter Pappano, who shot a 76 and earned a spot in a three-way playoff for the final individual regional berth. Pappano came up just short in the second playoff hole, but his round was a model of consistency, as he navigated tight lies and tricky greens with poise. Colten Hatton added an 85 for the Jets, followed by Marshall Moody (101), Keegan Humphrey (114), and Nathan Linke (116), showing depth from a program that continues to grow in stature.

With Columbus North advancing as a team and East’s Reeves playing on as an individual, south central Indiana will still have plenty of local flair at Thursday’s regional. The path to state now winds through Champions Pointe, where the region’s best will try to conquer a tough layout — and where the Bull Dogs, Olympians, and area standouts hope to keep their postseason hopes alive one swing at a time.