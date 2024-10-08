Sectional & Regional Showdowns Ahead: Good Luck to Our Local Teams!

Several local teams are gearing up for sectional and regional action this week, and we’re wishing them the best of luck!

In volleyball, Columbus North, Columbus East, and Hauser are ready to make their mark in sectional play. Columbus North will face Franklin in a rematch of last year’s sectional final, while Columbus East has a bye and will meet East Central in the semifinals. Over in the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional, Hauser will take on the winner of Trinity Lutheran vs. Oldenburg Academy. May all of our local teams spike their way to success!

In tennis, Columbus North is set to host the regional this week after their 13th consecutive sectional title win. The Bull Dogs face Batesville in their regional opener. Good luck, Bull Dogs! Let’s see that championship spirit continue to shine.