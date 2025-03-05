Sectional Madness: Upsets Shake Up the State Tournament

The opening round of sectionals across Indiana saw plenty of drama, with top-ranked teams falling and underdogs rising to the occasion. In Class 4A, No. 2 Westfield, No. 5 Avon, and No. 13 Seymour all saw their seasons come to an unexpected end.

Locally, Batesville took care of business with a 58-44 win over Greensburg in the South Dearborn Sectional. In Edinburgh, Waldron needed double overtime to escape with a 56-51 win over Southwestern (Shelbyville), while North Decatur held off Knightstown, 50-43.

At Seymour, Jeffersonville flexed its offensive muscles in an 82-49 rout of Scottsburg, while Floyd Central survived a defensive battle against Seymour, winning 33-32. In the Decatur Central Sectional, Southport took down Decatur Central 61-52, while Center Grove methodically handled Perry Meridian 50-36.

With more sectional action on the way, expect even more surprises as teams fight for a ticket to the regional round.

Upcoming High School Matchups: