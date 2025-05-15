Scruggs Powers Bull Dogs to Upset, North Eyes Share of Conference Crown

The Bull Dogs softball team is heating up at just the right time. Columbus North stunned first-place Bloomington South 6-1 on the road, moving into position to share the Conference Indiana title with a win next week.

North pounced early, plating four in the first and adding two more in the second to chase the Panthers out of their comfort zone. Bailee Scruggs did it all, tossing a complete-game seven-hitter and blasting a home run while driving in four.

Now sitting at 9-10 overall and 3-1 in the league, the Bull Dogs can clinch a share of the crown on May 21 when they visit Terre Haute South. Don’t sleep on these Dogs—they’ve got bite!