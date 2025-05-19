Scruggs and Sluggers: Bull Dogs Bash Their Way to Back-to-Back Wins

The Columbus North softball team hit the road and brought the thunder to North Harrison on Saturday, sweeping a pair of games in dominant fashion.

In the opener, it was Bailee Scruggs who delivered a pitching clinic. The ace tossed a complete game two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and zero walks, completely muzzling the North Harrison lineup. She also chipped in at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double. Miley McClellan stayed red-hot at the dish with a perfect 3-for-3 performance, while Payton Morris cleared the bases with four RBIs.

The momentum carried right into game two, where the Bull Dogs made short work of North Oldham (Kentucky), winning 14-2 in five innings. This time, Morris took the ball and fired a four-hitter while going 2-for-4 at the plate. Scruggs stayed hot with three more hits, and Summer Williams racked up three RBIs with a double. McClellan added a triple and two RBIs of her own, while Destinee Allman knocked in a pair to help the Dogs reach 11-10 on the season.

It was a much-needed bounce back and a confidence booster as Columbus North eyes the postseason with their lineup firing on all cylinders.