Scruggs and Bull Dogs Share Conference Softball Crown

Columbus North Softball delivered in the clutch on Wednesday, rallying late to defeat Terre Haute South 5-2 and earn a share of the Conference Indiana championship. Locked in a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning, the Bull Dogs plated three runs to take command.

Bailee Scruggs tossed a complete-game six-hitter and added a 2-for-4 performance at the plate to help North (12-10, 4-1) claim a three-way tie atop the league standings with Bloomington South and Terre Haute North.

The Bull Dogs will host Jennings County in Thursday’s regular-season finale.