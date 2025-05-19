Local Sports 

Schneider Leads Bull Dogs in Trophy Club Challenge

Jeremy Giggy

Columbus North’s boys golf team competed in Saturday’s Brownsburg Invitational at The Trophy Club in Lebanon and finished 12th overall with a team score of 350.

Brady Schneider led the charge with an 81 on the par-72 course, while Reid Perry, Austin Perry, and Carter Battin all carded 90s. Tyler Dillingham rounded out the scoring with a 96. The event featured some of the top teams from around the state, and the Bull Dogs battled tough throughout the round.