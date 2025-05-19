Schneider Leads Bull Dogs in Trophy Club Challenge

Columbus North’s boys golf team competed in Saturday’s Brownsburg Invitational at The Trophy Club in Lebanon and finished 12th overall with a team score of 350.

Brady Schneider led the charge with an 81 on the par-72 course, while Reid Perry, Austin Perry, and Carter Battin all carded 90s. Tyler Dillingham rounded out the scoring with a 96. The event featured some of the top teams from around the state, and the Bull Dogs battled tough throughout the round.