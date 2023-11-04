Saturday, November 4th
6A Sectional 8 Football Championship
- Center Grove 35 Columbus North 12
Pati Lara has been named IU Columbus Cheer and Dance Coach.
Saturday, 11/4, High School Sports Schedule
Girls Basketball
- Bloomington South at Columbus East- 1:30 PM
- Franklin at Columbus North- 2:30 PM
- South Ripley at Hauser- 7:30 PM
IU Columbus Volleyball lost to Indiana Southeast 12-25, 20-25, 27-25, 25-19, & 11-15.
At the halfway point of the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico, Tyler Duncan is tied for 97th place. He shot two-under 70 on Thursday and par-72 on Friday. The leader is Camillo Villegas at 16-under.