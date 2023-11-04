Saturday, November 4th

6A Sectional 8 Football Championship

Center Grove 35 Columbus North 12

Pati Lara has been named IU Columbus Cheer and Dance Coach.

Saturday, 11/4, High School Sports Schedule

Girls Basketball

Bloomington South at Columbus East- 1:30 PM

Franklin at Columbus North- 2:30 PM

South Ripley at Hauser- 7:30 PM

IU Columbus Volleyball lost to Indiana Southeast 12-25, 20-25, 27-25, 25-19, & 11-15.

At the halfway point of the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico, Tyler Duncan is tied for 97th place. He shot two-under 70 on Thursday and par-72 on Friday. The leader is Camillo Villegas at 16-under.