Saturday, May 28th

Bloomington South Baseball Sectional

Columbus East 2 Bloomington North 1

Columbus East vs. Bloomington South on Monday at 6:00 PM for the championship

Bloomington North Softball Sectional

Shelbyville 12 Columbus East 2

Shelbyville 2 Columbus North 1 – Championship

Tyler Duncan shot three under at the Charles Schwab Challenge second round and at the halfway point is tied for 29th place, two under and seven strokes behind the pacesetter. He made the cut.

Mario Andretti will pilot the famed Cummins 1952 #28 race car around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during pre-race activities this weekend. In 2019, Cummins engineers made adjustments that brought the machine back to operating condition.

The Girls Track and Field State Championship will held at Indiana University on Friday, June 3rd, and the boys title will be determined on Saturday, June 4th, also in Bloomington. Ticket information may be found at columbusnorthathletics.org.

The Jac-Cen-Del Baseball Sectional will be held on Monday with JCD facing TRinity Lutheran at 10:00 AM followed by Hauser vs. Rising Sun about 12:30 PM. The championship game will begin at 7:00 PM.

The Rising Sun Softball Sectional championship game will be played on Saturday at Noon with Hauser meeting Rising Sun.

Columbus North girls tennis will collide with Jasper on Saturday at Jasper in a Semi-State match at 11:00 AM. The winner advances to the State Tourney June 3rd at Carmel and June 4th at Center Grove. The North-Jasper winner would face the South Bend St. Joseph-Warsaw winner in a quarterfinal match at Noon on June 3rd.

Delta High School won the Marion Girls Tennis Regional and advances to the Homestead Semi-State on Saturday to face Fairfield. Delta is coached by Hall-of-Famer and Hauser graduate Tim Cleland.

The IUPUC athletic program is making huge strides every day. Athletic Director Zach McClellan said Friday that the college’s athletics website is up and running. Go to IUPUCathletics.com. The cross country schedule is finalized; the baseball schedule is beginning to take shape and a softball schedule should be released next week. Cross Country meets and softball games will be held at Ceraland.

Columbus North’s Austin Bode, the University of Louisville freshman catcher, appeared in 15 games this season for the Cardinals, starting a contest. He had 15 plate appearances, going 4-15 for a .267 average with a .400 OBP.

Columbus East’s Dalton Back hit .214 at Miami of Ohio with 4 home runs.

Julian Greenwell of Columbus East had a banner year at Wright State University. He started 51 of 52 games, hitting .316 with an OPS of 1.028. He collected 15 doubles, five triples, and slugged 8 homers. He had 47 RBI and 46 RS, drew 34 walks, and was hit by pitches 14 times.

Playing for the Tulsa Drillers LA Dodgers Double-A farm club, former Bull Dog Devin Mann has been to bat 99 times and is hitting .280 with 6 doubles and 4 home runs. He has a .404 OBP.