Local Sports 

Saturday, May 11th

Kevin Kelley

Friday Local Sports Results

Girls Tennis

  • Columbus North  3  Terre Haute South  2

Bull Dogs win Conference Indiana title.

Softball

  • Columbus North  15  Shelbyville  7
  • CNHS  15-20-0    SHS  7-11-3

Morris hit 2 home runs and batted in 8 runs for North.  McClellan went 5-5 at the plate including a pair of doubles.  Morris and Lovelace shared the pitching duties.

  • Hauser  13  South Decatur  0  (Game 1)
  • Hauser  15  South Decatur  1  (Game 2- 5 Innings)

The Jets clinch a Mid-Hoosier Conference title tie.

Baseball

  • Hauser  5  South Decatur  1

The Jets clinch a Mid-Hoosier Conference title tie.

Columbus North Basketball Meetings

  • Freshman call-out meeting Monday, May 13th, at 5:00 PM in Gym 2
  • JV/Varsity parent and player meeting Monday, May 13th, at 6:00 PM in Gym 2

The Columbus East and Columbus North Football staffs will hold a Football Camp for 6th and 7th graders (next year’s 7th and 8th grade Central and Northside players) May 13-16 from 7- 8:30 PM.  Cost is $50.  Cash or check.  Registration is from 6 – 7 PM the first night of camp, which will be at Columbus North.  The camp will not be a full-contact event.  Camp information may be found at the websites of the 2 schools.