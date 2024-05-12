Saturday, May 11th
Friday Local Sports Results
Girls Tennis
- Columbus North 3 Terre Haute South 2
Bull Dogs win Conference Indiana title.
Softball
- Columbus North 15 Shelbyville 7
- CNHS 15-20-0 SHS 7-11-3
Morris hit 2 home runs and batted in 8 runs for North. McClellan went 5-5 at the plate including a pair of doubles. Morris and Lovelace shared the pitching duties.
- Hauser 13 South Decatur 0 (Game 1)
- Hauser 15 South Decatur 1 (Game 2- 5 Innings)
The Jets clinch a Mid-Hoosier Conference title tie.
Baseball
- Hauser 5 South Decatur 1
The Jets clinch a Mid-Hoosier Conference title tie.
Columbus North Basketball Meetings
- Freshman call-out meeting Monday, May 13th, at 5:00 PM in Gym 2
- JV/Varsity parent and player meeting Monday, May 13th, at 6:00 PM in Gym 2
The Columbus East and Columbus North Football staffs will hold a Football Camp for 6th and 7th graders (next year’s 7th and 8th grade Central and Northside players) May 13-16 from 7- 8:30 PM. Cost is $50. Cash or check. Registration is from 6 – 7 PM the first night of camp, which will be at Columbus North. The camp will not be a full-contact event. Camp information may be found at the websites of the 2 schools.