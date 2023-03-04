Saturday, March 4th

Columbus North Boys Basketball Sectional

Whiteland 47 Shelbyville 45

Columbus North 60 Columbus East 54 (OT)

Whiteland vs. Columbus North- Championship Game- Saturday at 7:30 PM

South Ripley Boys Basketball Sectional

Milan 48 Hauser 43

The IUPUC vs. Cleary University (Michigan) baseball doubleheader at Jennings County High School diamond Saturday will have a first game start of 3:00 PM instead of 2:00 PM.

The Columbus North Gymnastics team finished second at Friday’s Franklin Central Gymnastics Regional and advances to the State Championship next weekend at Ball State University. Reese Euler won all-around.

Columbus North Wrestling Coach Matt Joyce has been named Regional Coach of the Year for the Jeffersonville Wrestling Regional.

The Columbus North Softball team will hold tryouts on Monday (3/6). A season-opening parent-player meeting will be held Wednesday (3/8) at 6:00 PM in the Columbus North cafeteria.

Some girls basketball honorees we haven’t listed earlier:

Allison Craig, Columbus East, Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Academic All-State First Team

Heidi Murphy, Columbus East, ICGSA Academic All-State Honorable Mention

Leah Bachman, Columbus East, Large School ICGSA All-State Honorable Mention

Saige Stahl of Columbus East and Lauren Barker of Columbus North will be participating in the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Workout on Sunday at Beech Grove High School.