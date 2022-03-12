Saturday, March 12th

Columbus North track and field athletes have recorded the top indoor marks in four events so far this young season. Tucker Smith, Shot Put, and three relays (boys 4X800, boys 400 distance, and girls 4X800).

Olivet Nazarene won its first NAIA Men’s Tourney game Friday 90-88 over Lourdes. Hauser’s Alex Gross scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He was 8-13 from the field and 9-13 FT.

Marian University defeated Olivet Nazarene 97-66 in NAIA Women’s Tourney play. Columbus North’s Amani Guy, in foul trouble early, played only 12 minutes as she scored six points and collected nine rebounds.

The Indy Star Miss Basketball is Ayanna Patterson of Homestead.