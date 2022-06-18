Saturday, June 18th

Columbus East’s David Miller was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame Friday night.

Koryn Greiwe of Columbus East and Lauren Barker of Columbus North will be playing in All-Star Classic basketball games at Anderson University Saturday.

Harley Gant of Columbus East is the Andy Critzer Memorial Golf Scholarship winner for 2022. She received the award Friday night at Otter Creek, following the 37th annual Critzer Golf Tourney.

Winning tandem at The Critzer was Brian and Jacob Niedbalski, Heath Harrison and Jon Lange. They were 19 under.

Former Bull Dog Devin Mann hit his 8th home run of the season Thursday night for the Dodgers Tulsa Drillers farm club. It was a three-run shot that propelled his team to a 5-4 win over the Wichita Wind Surge.