Saturday, June 11th

Columbus North’s Ashlie Wilson has advanced to the semifinals of the State Girls Tennis Individual Singles Tourney with a 6-1 and 6-0 quarterfinals victory over Rylie Wilkinson of Franklin Community at Park Tudor High School. Wilson will meet Ellie Myers of Evansville Memorial at 10:00 AM Saturday with the State Championship Match at 2:00 PM.

Columbus East vs. Cathedral at the Mooresville Baseball Semi-State on Saturday with first pitch around 3:15 PM. 10-10 WCSI and 98.1 FM will have all the action. Pregames starts at 2:30 PM.