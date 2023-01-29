Local Sports 

Saturday, January 28th

Kevin Kelley

Jennings County Wrestling Sectional

  • Columbus East  258  Columbus North  224
  • Columbus East with 5 champions, Columbus North with 3 champions

Hoosier Hills Conference Boys Swimming & Diving Meet

  • Columbus East finished 2nd

Boys Basketball

  • Bloomington North  80  Columbus East  50  (Varsity)
  • Bloomington North also won the JV and Freshman games
  • Batesville  58  Hauser  49  (Varsity)
  • Batesville  69  Hauser  50  (JV)

It was Revolution Youth Basketball Night Saturday at Columbus North Memorial Gymnasium.  30 of the 35 members of the current Bull Dog boys basketball roster are former Revolution players.

Region 10 Academic All-State Football

Columbus East:  Tristan Davis and Jacob Guse

Columbus North:  Tyler Blythe, Will Davis, Osian Guest, Zac Horn, Cooper Horn, Max Mormino, Nathan Plamer, and Cody Thurnall