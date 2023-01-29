Saturday, January 28th

Jennings County Wrestling Sectional

Columbus East 258 Columbus North 224

Columbus East with 5 champions, Columbus North with 3 champions

Hoosier Hills Conference Boys Swimming & Diving Meet

Columbus East finished 2nd

Boys Basketball

Bloomington North 80 Columbus East 50 (Varsity)

Bloomington North also won the JV and Freshman games

Batesville 58 Hauser 49 (Varsity)

Batesville 69 Hauser 50 (JV)

It was Revolution Youth Basketball Night Saturday at Columbus North Memorial Gymnasium. 30 of the 35 members of the current Bull Dog boys basketball roster are former Revolution players.

Region 10 Academic All-State Football

Columbus East: Tristan Davis and Jacob Guse

Columbus North: Tyler Blythe, Will Davis, Osian Guest, Zac Horn, Cooper Horn, Max Mormino, Nathan Plamer, and Cody Thurnall