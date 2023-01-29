Saturday, January 28th
Jennings County Wrestling Sectional
- Columbus East 258 Columbus North 224
- Columbus East with 5 champions, Columbus North with 3 champions
Hoosier Hills Conference Boys Swimming & Diving Meet
- Columbus East finished 2nd
Boys Basketball
- Bloomington North 80 Columbus East 50 (Varsity)
- Bloomington North also won the JV and Freshman games
- Batesville 58 Hauser 49 (Varsity)
- Batesville 69 Hauser 50 (JV)
It was Revolution Youth Basketball Night Saturday at Columbus North Memorial Gymnasium. 30 of the 35 members of the current Bull Dog boys basketball roster are former Revolution players.
Region 10 Academic All-State Football
Columbus East: Tristan Davis and Jacob Guse
Columbus North: Tyler Blythe, Will Davis, Osian Guest, Zac Horn, Cooper Horn, Max Mormino, Nathan Plamer, and Cody Thurnall