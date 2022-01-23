Local Sports 

Saturday, January 22nd

Kevin Kelley

Boys Basketball

  • Jeffersonville  55  Columbus East  32  (Varsity)
  • Jeffersonville  66  Columbus East  29  (JV)
  • Columbus East  30  Jeffersonville  23  (9th)
  • Columbus North  60  Perry Meridian  33  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  54  Perry Meridian  20  (JV)
  • Columbus North  41  Perry Meridian  19  (9th)
  • Hauser  60  Rising Sun  47  (Varsity)

Columbus North was second in Conference Indiana boys swimming and fifth in girls.

Columbus East won both boys and girls swim meets vs. Jeffersonville.

Former east wrestler Graham Rooks of IU won a 5-2 decision over a Maryland foe at 149 pounds.

IU guards Grace Berger and Ali Patberg have been selected to the 2022 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s “So You Want To Be A Coach” class.  the duo will participate in a 2-day workshop March 31st and April 1st during the WBCA Convention in Minneapolis.

Former Bull Dog Rysty Loyd, head men’s basketball coach at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology, has been named to the Silver Waves Media list of 50 most impactful head coaches in NCAA Division III men’s hoops.  (Thanks Rick Snyder)

Tyler duncan shot one over par in the third round at The American Express in LaQuinta, CA, and failed to make the cut for the final round with a five under par aggregate.