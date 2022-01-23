Saturday, January 22nd

Boys Basketball

Jeffersonville 55 Columbus East 32 (Varsity)

Jeffersonville 66 Columbus East 29 (JV)

Columbus East 30 Jeffersonville 23 (9th)

Columbus North 60 Perry Meridian 33 (Varsity)

Columbus North 54 Perry Meridian 20 (JV)

Columbus North 41 Perry Meridian 19 (9th)

Hauser 60 Rising Sun 47 (Varsity)

Columbus North was second in Conference Indiana boys swimming and fifth in girls.

Columbus East won both boys and girls swim meets vs. Jeffersonville.

Former east wrestler Graham Rooks of IU won a 5-2 decision over a Maryland foe at 149 pounds.

IU guards Grace Berger and Ali Patberg have been selected to the 2022 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s “So You Want To Be A Coach” class. the duo will participate in a 2-day workshop March 31st and April 1st during the WBCA Convention in Minneapolis.

Former Bull Dog Rysty Loyd, head men’s basketball coach at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology, has been named to the Silver Waves Media list of 50 most impactful head coaches in NCAA Division III men’s hoops. (Thanks Rick Snyder)

Tyler duncan shot one over par in the third round at The American Express in LaQuinta, CA, and failed to make the cut for the final round with a five under par aggregate.