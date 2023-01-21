Girls Basketball

Columbus North 46 Bloomington North 36 (Varsity)

The Bull Dogs recorded a third consecutive undefeated Conference Indiana Championship Friday at Memorial Gymnasium. The Canines scored 20 straight points in the late third quarter until late in the fourth, and held the Cougars scoreless in the final period until the last minute. Kathryn Wilson tallied 12 for CNHS and Kennedy Horn added eight.

Columbus North 55 Bloomington North 13 (JV) Anna Halstead 12 and Audrey Nordman 11

North will host Rushville ladies on Wednesday, January 25th, and travel to Roncalli to conclude the regular season on Thursday, January 26th.

Columbus North boys travel to Perry Meridian on Saturday, January 21st. The JV game will be at 3:00 PM and the varsity tilt starts around 4:30 PM. The link for tickets may be found at columbusnorthathletics.org. Also, exact cashor credit card will be accepted at the gate.

Boys Basketball

Columbus Christian 55 Fishers Christian 8

Waldron 47 Hauser 38 (Varsity)

Wrestling

#2 Brownsburg 50 #18 Columbus East 20

21 IUPUC student-athletes finished the first semester of having athletics on campus with above a 3.0 GPA.

Dennis Pierce, home public address announcer for Columbus East football and girls & boys basketball, will be the home announcer for IUPUC Baseball.

Saturday Basketball Schedule