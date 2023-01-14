Saturday, January 14th

Boys Basketball

Columbus North 58 Mooresville 53 (Varsity)

Columbus North 42 Mooresville 34 (JV)

Columbus North 54 Mooresville 38 (9th)

Bloomington South 64 Columbus East 53 (Varsity)

Columbus east junior Gabbie Meier broke the East six-dive record on Tuesday at Madison with a 260.45 score that shattered a 39-year old Olympian standard.

Former Columbus East wrestlers Graham Rooks (7-1 decision) and Nick South (pin) of IU won their matches against Rutgers.

Tyler Duncan shot two-over and one-over for the first two rounds at the Sony Open in Hawaii, tying him for 116th place. He is projected to miss the cut with a three-over aggregate.