Local Sports 

Saturday, January 14th

Kevin Kelley

Boys Basketball

  • Columbus North  58  Mooresville  53  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  42  Mooresville  34  (JV)
  • Columbus North  54  Mooresville  38  (9th)
  • Bloomington South  64  Columbus East  53  (Varsity)

Columbus east junior Gabbie Meier broke the East six-dive record on Tuesday at Madison with a 260.45 score that shattered a 39-year old Olympian standard.

Former Columbus East wrestlers Graham Rooks (7-1 decision) and Nick South (pin) of IU won their matches against Rutgers.

Tyler Duncan shot two-over and one-over for the first two rounds at the Sony Open in Hawaii, tying him for 116th place.  He is projected to miss the cut with a three-over aggregate.