Saturday, January 14th
Boys Basketball
- Columbus North 58 Mooresville 53 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 42 Mooresville 34 (JV)
- Columbus North 54 Mooresville 38 (9th)
- Bloomington South 64 Columbus East 53 (Varsity)
Columbus east junior Gabbie Meier broke the East six-dive record on Tuesday at Madison with a 260.45 score that shattered a 39-year old Olympian standard.
Former Columbus East wrestlers Graham Rooks (7-1 decision) and Nick South (pin) of IU won their matches against Rutgers.
Tyler Duncan shot two-over and one-over for the first two rounds at the Sony Open in Hawaii, tying him for 116th place. He is projected to miss the cut with a three-over aggregate.