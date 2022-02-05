Saturday, February 5th

The Bloomington North Girls Basketball Sectional will resume Saturday with Columbus East vs. Martinsville at 6:00 PM. The championship game will be on Tuesday at 7:00 PM.

Wrestling Regional at Jeffersonville with Columbus East and Columbus North will now start at 11:00 AM Saturday. Link for tickets may be found at Pete Huse Twitter.

All the Enter His Courts basketball games in Seymour on Saturday have been canceled. They will be made up at the same times on February 12th.

The Waldron Girls Basketball Sectional games will resume Saturday with Hauser vs. Jac-Cen-Del at 6:00 PM. The tourney will continue Monday and Tuesday.

At the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tyler Duncan is tied for 15th after two rounds of -4 and -4.