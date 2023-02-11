Saturday, February 11th

Boys Basketball

Jennings County 74 Columbus East 48 (Varsity)

Columbus East 74 Jennings County 65 (JV)

Columbus North 51 Bloomington South 38 (Varsity)

Bloomington South 48 Columbus North 46 (JV)

Jac-Cen-Del 57 Hauser 52 (Varsity)

First ever IUPUC baseball game: Huntington University 11 IUPUC 0 Game Two: Huntington 4 IUPUC 3

The two teams play another doubleheader Saturday (2/11).

A new signee for IUPUC baseball: Zach Warrum from Speedway High School.

IU baseball hosts Louisville at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 18th. The game will be aired on ESPNU. Look for Columbus North’s Austin Bode, who will be wearing #15 for the Hoosiers.

In case you missed this note from the NBA: Two ex-IU cagers have changed addresses. Eric Gordon goes from Houston to the LA Clippers, and Thomas Bryant switches from the LA Lakers to Denver.

The IHSAA Girls State Swim meet got underway Friday evening at the IU Natatorium in Indy. There are no local competitors in the swimming events, but Columbus East’s Gabbie Meier is a diving entrant.

Semi-State wrestling is at the Ford Center in Evansville on Saturday with both Columbus East and Columbus North having placed 10 entrants in the mat events.

The Hauser Junior High Track preseason event meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 2/14, at 6:00 PM in the Hauser Auditorium. Enter Door 1.