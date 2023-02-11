Local Sports 

Saturday, February 11th

Kevin Kelley

Boys Basketball

  • Jennings County  74  Columbus East  48  (Varsity)
  • Columbus East  74  Jennings County  65  (JV)
  • Columbus North  51  Bloomington South  38  (Varsity)
  • Bloomington South  48  Columbus North  46  (JV)
  • Jac-Cen-Del  57  Hauser  52  (Varsity)

 

First ever IUPUC baseball game: Huntington University  11  IUPUC  0    Game Two: Huntington  4  IUPUC  3
The two teams play another doubleheader Saturday (2/11).

A new signee for IUPUC baseball: Zach Warrum from Speedway High School.

IU baseball hosts Louisville at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 18th.  The game will be aired on ESPNU.  Look for Columbus North’s Austin Bode, who will be wearing #15 for the Hoosiers.

In case you missed this note from the NBA: Two ex-IU cagers have changed addresses.  Eric Gordon goes from Houston to the LA Clippers, and Thomas Bryant switches from the LA Lakers to Denver.

The IHSAA Girls State Swim meet got underway Friday evening at the IU Natatorium in Indy.  There are no local competitors in the swimming events, but Columbus East’s Gabbie Meier is a diving entrant.

Semi-State wrestling is at the Ford Center in Evansville on Saturday with both Columbus East and Columbus North having placed 10 entrants in the mat events.

The Hauser Junior High Track preseason event meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 2/14, at 6:00 PM in the Hauser Auditorium.  Enter Door 1.