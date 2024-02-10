Local Sports 

Saturday, February 10th

Kevin Kelley

Boys Basketball

  • Bloomington South  50  Columbus North  40  (Varsity)
  • Bloomington South  53  Columbus North  43  (JV)
  • Jennings County  70  Columbus east  64  (Varsity)
  • Hauser  68  Jac-Cen-Del  32  (Varsity)
  • Columbus Christian  68  Mission Christian (Fishers)  44

Ainsley Sherlock of Columbus North finished 24th in the IHSAA State Girls Swim Meet Prelims 100 breaststroke and failed to advance.

At the WM Phoenix Open, at the halfway point, Tyler Duncan is tied for 28th place and sits at 4-under par.

A Facebook post from Orlando reports that the Columbus North Bull Dog Cheerleader Squad has advanced to the finals at the National High School Cheerleading Championship on Saturday (2/10).

Frankfort High School soccer player Nataly Cruz has opted to continue his academic and athletic careers at IU Columbus.

Former Columbus North Baseball player Kyler McIntosh of Alabama State University has been named to the All-Sothwestern Atlantic Conference Preseason Team.