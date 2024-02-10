Saturday, February 10th

Boys Basketball

Bloomington South 50 Columbus North 40 (Varsity)

Bloomington South 53 Columbus North 43 (JV)

Jennings County 70 Columbus east 64 (Varsity)

Hauser 68 Jac-Cen-Del 32 (Varsity)

Columbus Christian 68 Mission Christian (Fishers) 44

Ainsley Sherlock of Columbus North finished 24th in the IHSAA State Girls Swim Meet Prelims 100 breaststroke and failed to advance.

At the WM Phoenix Open, at the halfway point, Tyler Duncan is tied for 28th place and sits at 4-under par.

A Facebook post from Orlando reports that the Columbus North Bull Dog Cheerleader Squad has advanced to the finals at the National High School Cheerleading Championship on Saturday (2/10).

Frankfort High School soccer player Nataly Cruz has opted to continue his academic and athletic careers at IU Columbus.

Former Columbus North Baseball player Kyler McIntosh of Alabama State University has been named to the All-Sothwestern Atlantic Conference Preseason Team.