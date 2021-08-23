Saturday, August 21st

Football

Gibson Southern 43 Columbus North 20

Whiteland 28 Columbus East 7

Reserve Football

Gibson Southern 20 Columbus North 14

Whiteland 32 Columbus East 0

Freshman Football

Whiteland 38 Columbus East 6

Gibson Southern 8 Columbus North 6

Volleyball

Columbus East defeated Jeffersonville 25-15, 26-24, & 25-8 (Varsity)

Columbus East defeated Jeffersonville 25-22, 20-25, & 15-9 (Jayvee)

Columbus East defeated Jeffersonville 25-15 & 25-24 (Freshman)

Hauser won the Henryville Round Robin

Hauser defeated Henryville 27-25 & 25-17, Edinburgh 25-19 & 25-21, and North Harrison 25-10 & 25-13

Columbus North went 1-3 at the Franklin Central Invite

Columbus North lost to Zionsville 21-25 & 18-25; CN lost to Pioneer 21-25 & 20-25; CN lost to Franklin Central 25-27, 25-22, & 13-15; and defeated Fort Wayne South 25-6 & 25-18

Boys Tennis

At the Jeffersonville Invitational, Columbus North won all 5 of its matches Friday night and all 5 of its matches on Saturday. North also won its final match and won the tourney, which was played at Jasper.

Rushville 4 Hauser 1

Girls Soccer

Roncalli 1 Columbus North 0 (Varsity)

Roncalli 3 Columbus North 0 (Reserve)

Boys Soccer

Columbus North 6 Jeffersonville 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 9 Jeffersonville 0 (Reserve)

Evansville Christian 7 Columbus Christian 1

Greensburg 17 Hauser 0 (Junior High)

Cross Country

Columbus East boys finished 12th in the freshman-sophomore races at the Zionville Invitational

Columbus East girls won the 9-team Madison Invitational

Girls Golf

Columbus East shot 350 and finished third at the Floyd Central Invitational

Columbus North shot 349 and finished 8th at the Roncalli Invitational

Saturday Mens Club at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Jim Smith 79

Low Net: Bob Pearson 67

From Columbus North

Pre-sale tickets for the North at East football game Friday night will be available from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Monday – Thursday and 8:00 AM – Noon on Friday at the North Athletic Entrance, Door 40.

Columbus North Softball Call-Out Meeting

Any Bull Dog athlete interested in playing softball in the Spring of 2022 for Columbus North should attend a call-out meeting Monday (tonight) at the Southside Softball Complex at 6:00 PM. Coach Ron McDonald is hoping there will be a large enough turnout to field a jayvee team as well. Info: 812-344-6993.