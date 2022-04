Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Executive Director the past 12 + years, Chris May, has resigned.

Columbus East’s Kaitlin Brummett has committed to IUPUC for softball.

The Columbus North Gridiron Golf Outing will be held June 10th at Otter Creek.

2020 Indiana Miss Basketball, Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern, is transferring to IU. She spent two years at the University of Oregon, and has three years of eligibility remaining.