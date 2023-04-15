Saturday, April 15th
RBC Heritage Golf at Hilton Head, South Carolina: Tyler Duncan was even after the first two rounds and failed to make the cut.
Ben Sylva, Columbus East Basketball, signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic careers at Olivet Nazarene University Friday afternoon at the East Commons.
Baseball
- Columbus east at Jeffersonville, postponed due to lightning. A rescheduled date will be announced.
- Hauser 8 North Decatur 3 (Varsity)
Softball
- Hauser 11 North Decatur 10
Girls Tennis
- Columbus North 4 Lawrenceburg 0 (#3 singles stopped due to rain and darkness
Boys Golf Standings: Columbus North 9th
IUPUC Baseball has a doubleheader Saturday at Ft. Wayne with Grace Christian.
Columbus North’s Kyler McIntosh belted a three-run homer Friday night for Alabama State!