Saturday, April 15th

RBC Heritage Golf at Hilton Head, South Carolina: Tyler Duncan was even after the first two rounds and failed to make the cut.

Ben Sylva, Columbus East Basketball, signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic careers at Olivet Nazarene University Friday afternoon at the East Commons.

Baseball

Columbus east at Jeffersonville, postponed due to lightning. A rescheduled date will be announced.

Hauser 8 North Decatur 3 (Varsity)

Softball

Hauser 11 North Decatur 10

Girls Tennis

Columbus North 4 Lawrenceburg 0 (#3 singles stopped due to rain and darkness

Boys Golf Standings: Columbus North 9th

IUPUC Baseball has a doubleheader Saturday at Ft. Wayne with Grace Christian.

Columbus North’s Kyler McIntosh belted a three-run homer Friday night for Alabama State!