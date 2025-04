Columbus North girls tennis rolled to another lopsided Conference Indiana win, sweeping Southport 5-0 while dropping just four total games. Aya Saad and the doubles team of Grace Conner and Lizzie Bodart were flawless, while Lucy Bergman and Molly Richards nearly blanked their opponents as well. At 6-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play, the Bull Dogs continue to look like serious postseason contenders.