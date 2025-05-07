Russell Breaks and Ties Records in Brownstown Track Meet

Freshman speedster Addyson Russell had a record-setting day for the Hauser Jets at Tuesday’s quad meet in Brownstown. Russell shattered her own school record in the 200 meters (26.6 seconds) and tied the 100-meter mark with a 12.9. She also took first place in the long jump at 16 feet, ¾ inch.

Abigayle Trotter took second in the 800, while Curtis Kilps, Nicholas Mann, and Luke Bruner each earned runner-up finishes in boys field events. The Hauser girls placed third overall.