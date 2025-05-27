Rotert Powers East in Run-Rule Rout Over Edgewood

JD Rotert played hero on both sides of the diamond Friday night as Columbus East thumped Edgewood 11-1 in five innings. Rotert tossed a one-hitter on the mound and went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the charge.

A 10-run third inning broke open a 1-1 game for the Olympians (8-18), who got big bats from Logan Warren (2-for-2, two doubles, 4 RBIs), Eli Tindell (2-for-3, 3 RBIs), and Aiden Bumbalough (2-for-4, 2 RBIs). East wraps its regular season with momentum as postseason play begins.