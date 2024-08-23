Regional Sports Round Up

Trinity Lutheran Volleyball Stays Strong Trinity Lutheran Volleyball continued their strong start to the season with a straight-sets win over Christian Academy of Indiana. The Cougars are showing early promise and look to build on their success.

Jennings County Football: Panthers Take on South Dearborn Jennings County Panthers hit the road tonight to face South Dearborn in their season opener. The game kicks off at 7 p.m., and the Panthers are eager to make a statement in their first game. With a summer of hard work behind them, Jennings County is ready to show what they can do on the field. Stay tuned for updates and results as the Panthers look to start the season on the right foot.

Jennings County Girls Soccer Scores in Tough Loss Jennings County Girls Soccer scored their first goals of the season but fell short in a 3-2 loss to Charlestown. The Panthers are determined to bounce back in their next match.

South Decatur vs. North Decatur: Local Rivalry Showdown It’s a local rivalry tonight as South Decatur hosts North Decatur at 7 p.m. in what promises to be a thrilling matchup. Both teams are fired up for the season opener, and with bragging rights on the line, the intensity will be high. Check back for the full recap and key moments from this exciting rivalry game.

South Decatur Volleyball Sweeps Edinburgh South Decatur Volleyball remained unbeaten in conference play with a straight-sets sweep over Edinburgh. The Cougars are looking strong as they continue their season.

Brown County Football: Eagles Fly to Owen Valley Brown County Football is on the road tonight, taking on Owen Valley with a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Eagles are set to take flight in their season opener, bringing a renewed energy and focus after weeks of preparation. Catch all the highlights and results as the Eagles take on Owen Valley.

Brown County Girls Golf Secures Win Brown County Girls Golf was led by Lilly VanNess, who shot an even-par 36 to secure a victory over Indian Creek. The Eagles are off to a solid start and will look to keep up the momentum.